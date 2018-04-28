Magnussen Happy with ‘Good Step’ in Performance on Friday

Kevin Magnussen was pleased with the progress made between the two practice sessions on Friday at the Baku Street Circuit, with the Haas F1 Team driver ending the day ninth fastest overall.

The Dane languished down in eighteenth in the opening session and was more than three seconds off the pace of Valtteri Bottas up front, but he edged himself into the top ten in the afternoon session, just 1.182 seconds behind Daniel Ricciardo.

The team made changes to the set-up of the car in-between sessions that left Magnussen much happier than he had been in the morning session, but with the wind set to increase in speed on Saturday, it is likely to require further changes to the set-up to remain competitive for Qualifying and for race day on Sunday.

“It’s been an interesting day,” said Magnussen. “There was a big difference in car behaviour between FP1 and FP2. We made a good step between the two sessions. I was much happier with the car in FP2. Hopefully, we can carry that into tomorrow.

“It looks like it’s going to be a lot windier on Saturday, so once again the track’s going to change. We’ll try and hit the target and adapt to that if those are the conditions.”