Magnussen Praises Dallara for Further Step Up in Quality in 2018

Kevin Magnussen says the way Dallara has stepped up their game in 2018 has been a massive benefit to the Haas F1 Team, with the 2018 chassis much better that its predecessors.

Haas stood out during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Magnussen and team-mate Romain Grosjean started the Australian Grand Prix from fifth and sixth on the grid, by far the teams best ever qualifying performance of their short lifespan.

The race in Australia marked the first race of Haas’ third season in Formula 1, and Magnussen feels that across that time, Dallara has improved its standards every year, and as a result, the team are seeing the benefits of this translate into improved performance on track.

“Dallara is a crucial part of the team and they’ve stepped up this year too,” Magnussen is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “If you look at the car, the parts look much better this year – cleaner and better quality. That’s very, very important, it means a lot.

“We can design the car in CFD and in a computer, and that’s working in CFD and that’s working in the wind tunnel, but if we don’t get an actual car that it was what we meant it to be, then it’s not good.

“They’ve done a really good job on their side. Hopefully they will continue, because they’re learning as well. It’s very good for their business being involved in this project, I’m sure they are improving not only our Formula 1 cars, but their cars as well.”