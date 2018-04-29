Maini Takes Stunning Victory After First Lap Charge

Lanan Racing‘s star Kush Maini took his first victory of the season, with the Rockingham Motor Speedway circuit still wet from the morning shower. Maini will start on pole for race three.

A blistering start from Maini saw him take the lead on the opening lap. Having started fifth, he was boxed in by Jamie Chadwick who struggled to get away from third. He was forced to the outside into Deene, going sideways with Chadwick into Yentwood. He kept the outside line and had taken third by Pif-Paf.

From there he scythed past Chai Wing Hoong before out-breaking polesitter Sasakorn Chaimongkol into Tarzan. From there, he broke away from the pack, taking extending his gap over the field and crossing the line 5 seconds ahead of second place Nicolai Kjaergaard.

The Dane had had a disaster of a race on Saturday, but surprised everyone, by taking nine positions on the opening lap to cross the line in fourth. He too soon made it past Chadwick and Chaimongkol (who would later drop to the back) extending his gap over the opposition. By overtaking eleven cars in total, the Carlin driver left the race with the most points.

Rounding out the podium would be Linus Lundqvist. Like Kjaegaard, he was forced to start towards the rear, but only because of his second place from Saturday. Chadwick would cross the line in fourth, but a penalty for track limits dropped her to tenth.

The queue behind Chadwick also saw Krishnaraaj Mahadik hold off the pressure from race one winner Tom Gamble, while Billy Monger took a respectable sixth place.

Behind them, Manuel Maldonado failed to capitalise on his seventh place start, holding position by the finish, while podium finisher Jordan Cane was eighth ahead of Clement Novalak and Chadwick who completed the top ten.