Marchionne Reiterates Ferrari Quit Threat…Again

With talk turning to Formula 1’s 2021 rules overhaul, Sergio Marchionne has yet again threatened to pull Scuderia Ferrari from the sport if the new regulations aren’t to his satisfaction.

The sport’s owners, Liberty Media, presented their vision of Formula 1 beyond 2020 two days before this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Not all the details of that proposal were made public, but the teams were given specific information regarding the new formula.

Ferrari were reported to be unimpressed with the original proposal last November and Marchionne has once again reiterated the Scuderia’s position.

“If F1 becomes more of a spectacle than a sport, if we go in the direction of NASCAR races, then Ferrari will leave,” Marchionne said at a shareholders’ meeting in Amsterdam.

“If there are any proposals that distort F1, I think Ferrari will pull out.”

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene however, is looking to work with the sport’s owners for the ideal solution.

“We are working with Liberty Media to find acceptable solutions,” he told planetf1.com.

“We had a proposal from Liberty 10 days ago, we expect to know the details and then we will make choices in the interest of Ferrari.

“We could look for alternative solutions, it’s not a threat, but it does not mean we stop shopping.”