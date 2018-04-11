Marcus Ericsson: “I am going to Shanghai feeling really positive”

Marcus Ericsson will head to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend full of confidence after ending his run of fifty races without scoring points by finishing in ninth place in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Swede was able to deliver the first points for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team partnership at the Bahrain International Circuit, and he feels the result in the desert will give a lot of motivation to a team that has struggled to score points for the past two seasons.

“I am going to Shanghai feeling really positive,” said Ericsson. “After some difficult times, it is good to be back in the points. It is motivating for the whole team and feels like a good start to a new chapter for us.”

Ericsson feels the Shanghai International Circuit, the venue for this weekend’s race in China, is a fun one to drive, but to get a good set up will be a difficult challenge to achieve.

“The track in Shanghai is a fun one to drive. It has a good mix of all different types of corners and features one of the longest straights of the year, followed by a hairpin,” said Ericsson. “We will have to set up the car for all types of speed ranges and corners, which will be a good challenge.

“It is also always fun to see the enthusiastic Chinese fans there. I can’t wait to be back on track.”