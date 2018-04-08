Marcus Ericsson: “It is an amazing feeling to back in the points”

Marcus Ericsson was a very happy Swede after securing his first points since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix with a ninth finish in Bahrain on Sunday.

The result also gave the newly-formed Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team partnership its first points finish, with Ericsson gambling on making a one-stop strategy work, starting on the Soft compound before switching to the Medium compound for the rest of the race.

The Swede ran as high as sixth but lost out to the likes of Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne in the closing laps, but still was able to score his first points in fifty races!

“It is an amazing feeling to back in the points, especially this early into the season, as a start to our new chapter with Alfa Romeo,” said Ericsson. “It is a great reward to everyone at the racetrack and back at the factory.

“The strategy we had today was good, and it was a challenge to make it all the way to the end of the race with the tyres and fuel we had. I had to be clever as a driver and pick the right fights to make sure that I do not use the tyres too much.

“It was a great team effort. I am very happy, very pleased, and I look forward to continuing on this positive path.”