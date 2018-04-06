Meeke Tops Corsica Shakedown

Kris Meeke was the quickest man on the shakedown stage ahead of this weekend’s Tour De Corse.

The Citroen driver topped the 5.45km Sorbo Ocagnano stage with a time of 4m0.8s ahead of Hyundai pair Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville.

Fourth was the third Hyundai of Dani Sordo to make it all three in the top four, while M-Sport pair, defending world champion Sébastien Ogier and Welshman Elfyn Evans, rounded out the top 6.

Sébastien Loeb in his second event of the season was seventh in the second C3 WRC, with the Frenchman being tipped as one of the favourites for the win this weekend on his home event.

He finished the shakedown ahead of Ott Tänak in the leading Toyota in eighth.

Ninth on it’s debut was the brand-new Citroen C3 R5 driven by Stéphane Lefebvre who also topped the WRC2 timesheets, while the second Toyota of Jari-Matti Latvala rounded out the top 10 overall in the second Toyota.

The Tour De Corse continues this weekend.