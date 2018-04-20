Mission accomplished for GRX Taneco in Spain

GRX Taneco have declared the 2018 World RX of Spain as “Mission Accomplished!” as both of the ex-WRC Hyundai i20 Supercars reached the Semi-Finals and one car qualified for the Supercar Final.

With the team expanding to a two car effort for this season and taking on former Double FIA European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov as team-mate to Niclas Gronholm along with the introduction of the new cars, many would expect the team to have a difficult start to the year.

They were fast and competitive straight out of the box with brand new cars. Sunday saw lap times dropping as everyone scrambled for a coveted Semi-Final spot where Gronholm ended Qualifying in sixth place and Timerzyanov finished in ninth place.

With the target of both cars reaching the Semi-Finals, the teams goal was achieved, but could they go one further?

Gronholm answered this as he qualified for the Supercar Final and came home in fourth place after Mattias Ekstrom was disqualified from the race.

Niclas Gronholm is very happy with his result from the weekend as he holds fifth place in the Drivers standings after one event.

“I knew we had the potential to qualify for the semi-finals, though it was more difficult than I expected. The final was a real bonus for me,” said the former Finnish Rallycross Champion.

“We didn’t perform as well as I’d have hoped, finishing fourth, but I think we can be satisfied with our first race with the team and the car.”

Having moved to GRX Taneco for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, Timerzyanov is looking forward to an exciting season with more podiums on the horizon.

“I’m satisfied with my first race with GRX TANECO. We had a difficult first day on Saturday but I made up for the lost time and gradually felt more at ease in the car,” explained the Russian driver.

“The team had the podium in its sights right from the first race and that’s an excellent sign for the rest of the season.”