Nico Hulkenberg: “It’s About Continuing On This Upward Trajectory”

Nico Hulkenberg feels it is all about “continuing on this upward trajectory” for his Renault Sport Formula One Team after a strong start to the season.

A seventh place in Australia has been followed up by two sixth places in Bahrain and China and Hulkenberg is pleased with the start of the season.

“It’s a positive start to the season, and it’s good to be at the front end of the midfield.” Said Hulkenberg.

“It’s important to keep picking up a good number of points to make sure we are in the hunt. It’s about continuing on this upward trajectory and putting the work in to make sure we are ahead of our rivals.”

Formula 1 makes its third trip to Azerbaijan and the German will be aiming to put the wrongs right from last year after retiring from the race due to contact with the wall.

“It’s still a fairly new venue to Formula 1 and we are still getting used to it. It’s an interesting place and certainly carries a different vibe to the usual Grand Prix with the old town buildings and cobbled streets. There are some cool looking, vintage houses around with an old castle situated at the heart of the circuit.

“Last year’s race is memorable for the fans, not so much for me unfortunately, but if it’s similar to last year we have to make sure we can seize on every opportunity.”

The circuit round the streets of Baku are very tight especially through the castle section but still has a long straight to encourage overtaking.

“There are some walls waiting for you so it’s important to be quite brave, but not go over the limit. The viewing is good for fans and the speed is cool to watch. It’s the fastest street circuit on the calendar with overtaking possible with the long, DRS straight.

“There are a lot of tight, 90-degree turns matched with flat-out kinks, which give you a buzz when you fly through. The castle complex of turns 8 to 10 is especially close with the wide cars. Monaco is spacious in comparison!”