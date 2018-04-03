Nico Hulkenberg Knows “Heat Is Guaranteed” In Bahrain

Nico Hulkenberg is well aware that this weekend’s 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix will be hot as his Renault Sport Formula One Team aims to build on a successful opening race.

Last year saw Hulkenberg open his Renault points tally in Bahrain with a ninth place finish to compliment his impressive seventh in qualifying.

The facilities in Sakhir are something that really impresses the German driver and was the place where he made his Formula One debut back in 2010 when he drove for Williams Martini Racing.

“The Bahrain International Circuit is a great facility in the middle of the desert.” Said Hulkenberg. “The track itself is quite technical with the natural elements adding a few further challenges, most notably the wind.

“I really enjoy Bahrain as the heat is guaranteed and the atmosphere is always good to experience.”

Hulkenberg had a strong opening round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship in Australia as he finished seventh, ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Renault driver is aware that they still need to improve to catch up to the front runners.

“After Australia, we’ve sent out a positive message from Enstone and Viry, but we need to reduce the gap to the front and that’s the challenge.”