Olsbergs MSE take Positives away on World RX return

The return of Olsbergs MSE to the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship is a decision that has been a popular one and the team showed that they had lost nothing in the development of their new Supercars.

Armed with two brand new Mk8 Ford Fiesta’s, drivers Robin Larsson and Kevin Eriksson showed a competitive start to their assault on World RX in what where tricky conditions. Larsson tamed these conditions to win his race in Q2 whilst Eriksson struggled with drivetrain issues on Saturday.

With drier track conditions on Sunday, Eriksson bounced back to win his race in Q3 after a duel with Sebastien Loeb and he followed that up with another race win in Q4, however this wasn’t enough for Mr. “Round The Outside” to progress to the Semi-Finals.

Larsson had a better time of it by finishing seventh overall after Qualifying, but the 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion didn’t make it to the Final. Despite this, the Ford drivers have shown there is more to come from the new Fiesta’s.

Eriksson reflects on what was a difficult but positive weekend for his third World RX season.

“It’s been such an unlucky weekend for me. Our pace was really good throughout, but a small issue caused me to spin out and crash in the two races yesterday and that left us with a bit of a mountain to climb,” said Eriksson.

“To score three race wins between Robin and myself proved the Fiesta’s speed in both conditions, and the car feels great. To be able to compete up front against the factory teams is a really encouraging sign. Portugal can’t come soon enough!”

Larsson was very happy with his results and is looking forward to the 2018 World RX of Portugal next weekend.

“Overall, I think we can say it’s been a very positive start for OMSE here in Barcelona. I felt like we were consistent in terms of our pace and performance, and that there is plenty more speed still to be extracted from the Fiesta ST,” explained Larsson.

“The potential inside this team is genuinely very exciting. I finished second at Montalegre the last time I drove there a couple of years ago, so I’ll go back with happy memories and aiming to carry forward this early momentum.”