OlsbergsMSE Unveil 2018 World RX Ford Fiesta

OlsbergsMSE are making their return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship for 2018 and they have released the livery that their brand new Mk8 Ford Fiesta Supercars will have before the opening round of the series in Spain this weekend.

Returning after 12 months away from the series, the Swedish outfit has signed the services of 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion Robin Larsson and teamed him with 2016 World RX of Germany winner Kevin Eriksson. Adding to this lineup, the development and design of the Fords has also been assisted by Ford Performance.

Larsson, a former World RX winner, is looking forward to a return to the series and is excited about the new Supercar he’ll drive this season.

“I’m so excited to be returning to World RX this year, and even more so to be coming back with such an awesome car,” said Larsson.

“The new Fiesta ST is an incredible piece of kit, and although it is still evidently very early days, the potential is huge – so bring it on!”

Eriksson, who is known as being “Mr Round The Outside” from his German win two years ago, already has his sights set on a much improved season after driving with MJP Racing Team Austria last year, knows the potential is there to be unlocked.

“As soon as I drove this car, I could tell it was a step forward. There has been plenty of midnight oil burned back at the factory these past few months, and everybody involved deserves a huge pat on the back for making this happen,” remarked Eriksson,

“Pre-season testing has been promising, and this is only the start. Once we find the ‘sweet spot’ with this car, it’s going to fly!”

With the team making guest appearances in 2017, Team Principal Andreas Eriksson is happy to be back racing full time in the top step of Rallycross, where he feels World RX showcases the potential of the new Fiesta’s.

“Having largely sat out the 2017 campaign, for us, it was very important that if we were to return to World RX full-time, it had to be in the right circumstances and with a very real chance of achieving success on a sensible budget,” Eriksson said.

“Every time we enter a series, it is with the expectation of being competitive and fighting for victory, and we are confident that in the 2018 Fiesta ST, we have the car to do just that.”