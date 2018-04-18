Østberg To Contest Two Extra WRC Events

Mads Østberg has announced he is to enter a further two rounds in this seasons FIA World Rally Championship for Citroen.

Having competed on Rally Sweden back in February, the Norwegian has announced in a video released on social media that he will contest both Rally Portugal and Rally Italy later this year.

“I will be doing Rally Italy and Rally Portugal in the C3 WRC.” said Østberg. “It feels really good to be back in the car and back with the team again after a long break since Rally Sweden”

He added: “I’ll do anything I can to prove I’m versatile to different rallies and hopefully I’ll be able to get in the car again later in the season. But for now, let’s focus on these two events!”

Østberg only event so far this season saw him finish in a solid sixth place in the C3 WRC.