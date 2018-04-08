Otmar Szafnauer Believes Force India “Moving In Right Direction”

Sahara Force India F1 Team’s chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer is happy to see his team move in the right direction after a much improved performance in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon reached the third section of qualifying and although Sergio Perez just missed out on the top ten it was an improvement from Australia.

“It has been a very intense couple of weeks working behind the scenes since Melbourne to understand the car better and make improvements,” said Szafnauer.

The opening round of the season saw both Force India’s get eliminated in the second section of qualifying but Szafnauer thinks that the results in qualifying round the Bahrain International Circuit show the battle in the midfield is tight.

“Tonight’s results suggest we are moving in the right direction with both drivers showing competitive pace in the very close midfield battle.”

Force India struggled in Melbourne and failed to score any points at the opening round of the season but the team believe they have a good opportunity to score some points on Sunday.

“We are traditionally stronger in racing conditions and with Esteban starting from P8 and Checo in P12, we have a good opportunity to score points tomorrow.”