Pérez Feeling Encouraged After Strong Friday In Baku for Force India

Sergio Pérez is feeling positive after a strong Friday showing by the Sahara Force India F1 Team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver finished an encouraging third in the morning session before slipping back to twelfth in the afternoon, ending 1.347 seconds off the pace of Daniel Ricciardo at the front.

“It’s been a positive day and I think it’s going to be a very interesting weekend,” said Pérez. “It’s a track I really enjoy and with any street circuit it’s all about finding the limits and pushing them as much as you can.”

The midfield looks as tight as it has been all season and Perez knows qualifying will be as important as ever tomorrow.

“The fight in the middle of the grid is going to be very close, but I think we can be competitive,” said Pérez. “The work we have done today gives me encouragement and I have a good feeling with the car.

“The main priority tomorrow is to make sure we deliver a perfect qualifying session so we can be high up the grid for the race.”

A lot of drivers made mistakes round the Baku streets including Perez and the Mexican believes the circuit could be challenging during qualifying.

“The track conditions at the end of the day saw the temperatures drop quite a lot and that’s why we saw drivers making mistakes and running wide,” said Pérez. “It’s going to be tricky during qualifying tomorrow.”