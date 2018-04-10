Perez rueing what could have been after promising weekend at Brands Hatch

Seb Perez showed promise at the opening round of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB after coming back from a race one non-finish to finish tenth place overall and just off of the podium with a fourth place Pro-Am finish.

After qualifying in ninth place Perez started strong in the first race of the weekend, climbing up to seventh place in the opening stages. After a six lap battle with Jamie Orton, Perez’s race would be prematurely ended after a collision with the JTR car saw him forced in to the gravel trap at Clark Curve, with the car beached he would play no further part in the race.

As a result of not finishing Perez lined up on the back of the grid; by the end of the first lap the Amigos Team Parker driver had already gained four places and it wouldn’t be long before he was moving up the grid again, making steady progress throughout the race.

With the result of the race called early due to stranded cars on the track and time running out, Perez finished in tenth position.

An impressive performance that could have perhaps been even better if it were not for the two safety car periods, nevertheless a solid début in the series.

“It could have been a much different story had I not got taken out in race one but I feel really positive about the weekend as a whole” said Perez.

“The car feels great and we are making real progress with every lap. It just feels very comfortable in the Porsche and Team Parker (Racing) have done a great job to get the car back out for race two. I really need to continue the pace into the next round at Donington.”