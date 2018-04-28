Peugeot leads the way at the 2018 World RX of Portugal

The 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship has moved to Portugal for round two of the series and the overnight leader after the first day of Qualifying is Team Peugeot Total driver Sebastien Loeb.

The Frenchman went fastest in Q1 and then backed up that performance by going second quickest in Q2 to hold the overnight lead. To further add to this, team-mate Timmy Hansen lies in second place overall after going fastest in Q2.

Looking for a return to the top step of the podium at the World RX of Portugal is third placed Mattias Ekstrom, who stayed inside the top three in both Qualifying sessions to show that he is after a repeat of his 2017 victory on Sunday for EKS Audi Sport.

World RX of Spain winner Johan Kristoffersson lies in fourth place overnight and is in a fighting mood. The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver enjoyed a heated battle for position with Ekstrom in Q2 and its already clear that there is no quarter asked for or given. Ekstrom’s team-mate Andreas Bakkerud completes the top five.

Petter Solberg holds sixth place overall after having some difficult loose gravel races to cope with after being drawn in the first race for Q1.

The Norwegian has shown that the speed is there and will be looking for better track conditions on Sunday. Niclas Gronholm is in seventh place in the GRX Taneco Hyundai ahead of the quickest GC Kompetition Renault Megane of Guerlain Chicherit.

Kevin Eriksson is having a better weekend in Portugal after his Spanish woes. Mr “Round The Ouside” has qualified the Olsbergs MSE Ford in ninth place so far with work to do on Sunday ahead of former RX Lites rival Kevin Hansen in tenth place.

Completing the top twelve are Janis Baumanis in the sole STARD entry and Timur Timerzyanov in the second GRX Taneco entry.

Just outside the top twelve places are the likes of Robin Larsson in the second Olsbergs MSE Ford Fiesta and Jerome Grosset-Janin, who has never raced at the Montalegre circuit until this weekend.

Oliver Bennett lies in seventeenth place but has suffered issues with broken wheels and also a puncture on his first visit to the circuit.