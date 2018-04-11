Pierre Gasly: “Usually I don’t take long to learn a new track”

Pierre Gasly, one of the stars of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, will be looking for another strong performance this weekend as he participates in his first Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver finished fourth in Bahrain for his first top ten finish of his Formula 1 career, but the Frenchman has never driven around the Shanghai circuit, and his only previous visits were as reserve driver with Red Bull Racing.

None-the-less, Gasly expects to quickly come to terms with the Chinese track, and is hopeful of building on his impressive performance in Bahrain.

“I have only been to the Shanghai International Circuit, in my role as reserve driver with Red Bull Racing, so this week will be the first time I actually get to drive on the track,” said Gasly. “It’s always exciting to discover a new place and a new circuit and this one looks like being a pretty cool one.

“Like most drivers I use the Playstation and I love driving this circuit on it, so I can’t wait to do it for real. Those first two corners that seem to go on for ever are particularly challenging.

“Usually I don’t take long to learn a new track, so I hope that’s the case, because getting on the pace as quickly as possible on Friday is always the key to a good weekend.”