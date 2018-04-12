Porsche Carrera Cup Asia ready for supporting role at Chinese GP

The 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series will get underway this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit as it plays the supporting role to the Chinese Grand Prix alongside the glitz and glamour of Formula 1.

A grid of twenty eight drivers will take on the challenge, including reigning champion Chris van der Drift and biggest rival Martin Ragginger. These two drivers fought it out through the 2017 season with some fantastic battles which will resume again this weekend.

Will Bamber showed strong pace in the pre-season testing as he topped the times in the Pro category, the fastest Pro-Am driver was Yuey Tan.

Porsche China Junior Team driver Daniel Lu has already been impressing pre-season and will give the seasoned driver as run for their money, don’t be surprised if you see him on the podium this year, and possibly on the top step.

Lu will be up against five other Talent Pool drivers, including Indonesian Ahmad Alam.

In Pro-Am Jeffrey Chiang, Alex Liu and Antares Au all join the series as it goes from strength to strength against series stalwarts Li Chao, John Shen, Wayne Shen and Paul Tresidder.

“After seeing the results of the Official Test Days, we are expecting tough competition right from the first race,” said Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Manager Jochen Schaefer.

“The new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car has already shown its improved power and with a packed grid of 28 drivers, there is no doubt Round 1 will prove exciting. We wish all our drivers the best of luck throughout the 2018 season.”