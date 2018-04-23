Porsche Considering 2021 Formula 1 Entry, says Gerhard Berger

Gerhard Berger says Porsche Motorsport is considering an entry into Formula 1 in 2021, but the German marquee will only commit to it once the engine regulations are published later this year.

Berger, who enjoyed a 210-race career between 1984 and 1997 that saw him victorious on ten occasions, has revealed that the former FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners are thinking over possibly joining the Formula 1 grid in three years time, particularly as they are continuing their development of hybrid technology despite exiting WEC at the end of 2017.

A lot of work from Porsche is going towards their planned entry in the FIA Formula E championship from 2019, but there is no doubt they would have the resources available to them to double up for a Formula 1 engine role.

“Porsche is thinking about a Formula 1 entry for 2021,” said Berger to German publication Auto Bild.

“They are just waiting for the new engine regulations, which should be published in May, and then will decide.”

Aston Martin Racing is already thinking about becoming an engine supplier in Formula 1 in 2021 to join the four established manufacturers of Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Renault Sport and Honda, and it could be that Porsche could make it six.