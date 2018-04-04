Porsche GT Team Ready for World Endurance Championship Super Season

This weekend brings the FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue at Paul Ricard, the first time the 2018/19 cars will be testing on the same track. The 30-hour non-stop test will give the first indicators of who may be competitive this season, and who is already on the back foot.

Fielding two cars as they did last season, Porsche GT Team have retained almost the exact driver line-up as they had last year. Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen will be behind the wheel of the #92, whilst Richard Lietz takes the lead of the vice-champion from 2017, #91, with new teammate Gianmaria Bruni. The Italian takes the seat of Frederic Makowiecki for this season as he will race hard to try and win the championship for the German team.

Porsche will field four cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as they strive for class victory at the blue-ribboned event.

Ahead of the 15-month season, Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars said, “The Super Season is a very special challenge for our GT squad. We have to maintain focus over 15 months and we have to master the task of contesting Le Mans twice in one season.

“With the shift in our motor racing activities, many eyes are now turned towards the Porsche GT Team and we’re aware of this responsibility. What’s more, another three strong squads will field the new RSR for the first time in the WEC. We have only the Prologue in Le Castellet and a race at Spa-Francorchamps before we line up with ten 911 RSR at Le Mans.