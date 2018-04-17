PSRX Volkswagen Sweden beat the rain to win in Spain

For Petter Solberg and his PSRX Volkswagen Sweden squad, this weekend was about getting off to a good start with a winter of development preparing them for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

However being part of a winning team is also what drives the Double World RX Champion and he began his weekend by taking the top Qualifier spot and continued with winning his Semi-Final race.

The Final is where the dream unravelled though. Contact with Mattias Ekstrom saw the Norwegian driver forced into the tyre barriers at turn one and out of the race.

“What can I say? I am very sad for what happened in the final because until that last race, everything was perfect for me,” explained Solberg.

“What I am happy with is the way the team worked this weekend. Johan gave us a great result, so I’m happy for him. Hey, we are one-two in the championship and leading the teams’ as well. We take our speed and we move on from here.”

Johan Kristoffersson enjoyed a positive start to his title defence at the 2018 World RX of Spain, where he stayed inside the top five during Qualifying to make it through to the Semi’s and into the Final.

Kristoffersson treated us to an exciting race where he duelled with Ekstrom all the way to the line, being beaten on the road by the EKS Audi Sport driver. Disqualification would later see the former STCC Champion inherit the win.

“This was quite a tough start to the new year, so to come away with a win, I am very happy,” said Kristoffersson.

“The semi-final went well and gave us a great result and a good position for the final. I’m sorry for what happened to Petter in that first corner. It’s been a tough weekend, but we come away with the points and that’s what counts at the end of the season.”