PSRX Volkwagen Sweden Ready for Title Defence in Spain

Johan Kristoffersson enters the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship with something new to work with: Title Defence. The Swedish driver secured his first World RX title last year and now has his chance to defend it from some of the best drivers in the world.

For Petter Solberg, the same situation is all too familiar. Solberg is a Double World RX champion already, however his team PSRX Volkswagen Sweden secured their first title last year and now the Norwegian driver is back to square one, ready to defend it as he too aims to return to the top step.

But this years defence will be a difficult one, perhaps the most difficult yet.

“Winning titles is one thing, but it is often more difficult to retain them. We are proud of what we have achieved together with the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team. However, every team is starting from scratch in the new season, and the competition is extremely strong this year.” says Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets.

“Johan Kristoffersson is the defending champion and Petter Solberg is a two-time world champion – we have a great driver line-up. At the first race in Barcelona this weekend, we will see who did their homework best.”

However the story of PSRX Volkswagen Sweden is one that started back in January last year. In the space of eleven months, the team had taken nine wins out of twelve events with Kristoffersson winning eight of those and Solberg winning the last World RX of Great Britain to be held at Lydden Hill.

Pernilla Solberg, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team principal explains the story that continues this year, armed with an upgraded car and starting this weekend at the World RX of Spain, the opening round of 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

“Just over twelve months ago, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden was formed from two world championship teams – one from the WRC, responsible for technology, one from the WRX, responsible for logistics,” said Solberg.

“It has been a pleasure to follow this development along the path to the World Championship titles. Everyone shares the same drive: to win. We are looking forward to the new season and intend to give our all to continue this success story.”