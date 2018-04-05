Racing During The Night Will Be New To Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is looking forward to experiencing his first Formula One race at night ahead of the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has driven the track before back in GP2 and secured pole position round the Bahrain International Circuit in 2015 when driving for DAMS.

“What comes to my mind when I think about Bahrain is pole position in 2015, I was on pole in the GP2 race the second time we went there, it’s a track I quite like and it’s the first time I’m going to race there with a Formula 1 car this year.” Said Gasly.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver retired from the 2018 Australian Grand Prix with an engine issue and is aware of the heat that will be expected in Bahrain.

“It’s usually pretty hot there, but Formula 1 race during the night which will be something new to me, so we will see.”

Gasly is still awaiting his first points in Formula 1 since replacing Daniil Kvyat at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix with a twelve placed finish in Brazil his best to date.

The French driver admits that the Bahrain circuit is not one of his favourites but is still looking forward to racing it.

“It’s not my favourite track but it’s quite a cool one!”