Rebellion pleased after R13’s first test

Rebellion Racing believes it’s at a good starting point heading into the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship super season.

Drivers got their first taste behind the wheel of the new Oreca Rebellion Racing R13 at the WEC Prologue test at Paul Ricard earlier this month.

Team manager Bart Hayden admitted there’s still work to be done on the new car but believes the team will be able to run competitively as it makes its LMP1 return.

“Prior to the WEC Prologue, we had shaken down the Rebellion Racing R13 car #1, so going into the official test we knew that we had a lot of work to do,” said Hayden.

“We are very happy with the number of laps that we achieved during the WEC Prologue. The car was very reliable and we were able to work though our programme of tests.

“The R13 was very competitive within the non-hybrid LMP1 cars and when we consider how much testing some of those cars have done already, I think that we should be extremely pleased with the results.”

Rebellion will continue to test to better understand the new car and new tyres before the first race of the season at Spa at the start of May, but the drivers are already confident top results will be possible this season.

“The Prologue was a great way for us to get our first contact with the new Rebellion P1 car,” said Bruno Senna. “It was a great success with strong reliability out of the box and good performance even at this very early stage, which gives us good confidence that we’ll be fighting hard during Le Mans and the championship for strong results.”