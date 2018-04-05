Rebellion Racing enters partnership with TVR

Rebellion Racing and British manufacturer, TVR, have announced a new “collaborative alliance” on the eve of the 2018 World Endurance Championship Prologue.

The Swiss based Rebellion team will return to the top class of the WEC, LMP1 in the 2018/2019 ‘superseason’, with the ORECA R-13 and the new partnership will see TVR return to the Le Mans 24 Hours, for the first time since ’05.

Oil company, Motul “has been at the heart of the collaborative alliance”, with the French company already being an existing partner with both Rebellion, TVR as well as engine manufacturer Gibson and the WEC itself.

Rebellion’s “ambitious adventure”

Calim Bouhadra, Rebellion’s vice president, said: “We are happy to once again enter the World Endurance Championship alongside partners such as ORECA, Motul and now the iconic TVR brand that all motorsport fans know.

“Since winning the title last November, we have worked on an ambitious project for this new superseason, with the creation of a brand-new car and recruitment of a quality driver line up.

“So it’s a new ambitious adventure that starts for Rebellion and we’re looking forward to seeing our two R-13s face our competitors.”

TVR chairman, Les Edgar described the British manufacturers return to endurance racing as “a great opportunity.”

He said: “Endurance racing is a key part of TVR’s DNA and our role as the primary automotive partner of Rebellion Racing TVR gives us a great opportunity to return to the sport for the first time in 13 years.

“It allows TVR to work with a competitive racing team and apply the output to the development and production of not only TVR road cars, but also our future one-make series and track cars.”

No better platform for Motul

Romain Grabowski, Motul’s External Communications Manager said: “What better platform than the FIA WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to submit our lubricants to the most extreme conditions?

“It is with this in mind that Endurance racing is at the heart of Motul’s strategy in motorsport. 2018 will be, for sure a very great year as it marks our return to the LMP1 category.”