Red Bull Issue Ricciardo Ultimatum

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has issued Daniel Ricciardo with an ultimatum regarding the Australian’s contract renewal.

Ricciardo’s current contract with Red Bull ends at the end of this season and the recent Chinese Grand Prix winner has made it clear that he wants to drive for a team capable of winning world championships.

Rumours have linked Ricciardo with both Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari as a possible replacement for Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen, although Ricciardo has expressed a desire to stay put…if Red Bull can provide a worthy car.

Horner though, has issued Ricciardo with a deadline of August to make a decision on his future.

“There should be a decision by the summer break at the latest,” Horner is quoted as saying by Auto Motor Und Sport. “We do not want to wait forever.

“We have other good options. Our priority is to continue working with Daniel. If that does not work, we’ll pull the other options.”

If Ricciardo were to leave Red Bull, with whom he’s raced for since 2014, then Carlos Sainz Jr. would be the logical choice to step into the vacant seat according to Horner.

“The most obvious is Carlos Sainz,” Horner added. “He is under contract with us. And then there are a few young drivers.”

The only information Ricciardo has revealed regarding his desire of a new contract is that he wants a two-year deal so he can assess the pecking order ahead of the next big regulation change in 2021.

“I don’t want to sign anything too long because I don’t know where the sport’s going,” he told The Times. “I think two years I can definitely be comfortable with and then see it from there.”