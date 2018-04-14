Renault’s Alan Permane: “Overall it’s a good result for the team today”

Alan Permane feels Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix was pretty straightforward for the Renault Sport Formula One Team, apart from the need of Carlos Sainz Jr. to make two runs in the first phase of the session.

The team had hoped to see both Sainz and team-mate Nico Hülkenberg advance into Q2 with just one run in Q1, but yellow flags and the subsequent disablement of the Drag Reduction System meant the former had to do an extra run to join the latter in the later sessions.

Permane, Renault’s sporting director, subsequent watched both drivers advance into the top ten shootout, with Hülkenberg set to start seventh and Sainz ninth.

“It was a straightforward session, with the exception of Carlos needing a second Q1 run,” said Permane. “The car is working very well here and has had a good balance from the first runs of Friday.

“We made small improvements through qualifying, refining the balance with the front wing as the track grip improved over the three sessions. Overall it’s a good result for the team today.”

Permane has revealed that the team ran their car with a cooling set-up aimed at the warmer temperatures expected on Sunday, and as a result they are hoping to have a strong race performance.

“Tomorrow we should see the sun again and with it a step in track temperature,” said Permane. “We are prepared for this with our cooling set accordingly and are looking forward to another strong race.”