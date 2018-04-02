Resurfaced Silverstone Should be One-Second Quicker in 2018 – Pringle

Following a compete resurfacing over the winter, the Silverstone Circuit is likely to be around one second faster in 2018 than it was last year, according to the tracks managing director Stuart Pringle.

Following complaints from MotoGP drivers and from their promotors Dorna about the state of the track in certain areas, the decision was made to give the circuit its first complete resurfacing for more than twenty years, which was undertaken in February.

Pringle believes the re-laid surface should enable all categories that compete around the Grand Prix track should be able to set new lap records.

“When we looked at it, the asphalt at Silverstone hadn’t been re-laid since 1996,” Pringle is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “The surface was looking a bit patchwork, so we decided to resurface the whole thing while we had the chance, and we have gone for the best surface we can.

“Some of the bumps have been removed too, and we are looking at a lap time gain of about one second per lap for an F1 car.

“All the categories that compete on the GP track will be able to circulate at lap record pace – and it will offer more grip in the wet as well. It is an exciting development for Silverstone.

“F1 teams spend millions of pounds looking for a one-second-per lap improvement, but we have been able to deliver one with the work that we have done in February,”