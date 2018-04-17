Robert Fernley Feels “A Combination Of Factors” Hurt Force India’s Race

Robert Fernley believes “a combination of factors” denied Sahara Force India Formula One Team from scoring points in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez came home in eleventh and twelfth place with the Frenchman less than five seconds off Kevin Magnussen in the last points paying position.

Both Force India’s had poor starts and dropped down the order which meant the team had to switch up their strategy.

“A difficult opening lap put us on the back foot and saw both cars drop down the order.” Said Fernley.

“Despite a pace advantage we were stuck in traffic, which forced us to pit both cars early in an attempt to undercut the cars ahead of us.

“Both cars were following two-stop strategies and after the Safety Car it was a case of trying to recover to the points, which we very nearly did.”

Fernley believes that China was just one of those races where everything seemed to go against the team but was pleased with the pace of the car ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in two weeks.

“It was one of those afternoons where a combination of factors played against us and into the hands of others.

“The pace of the car was solid and that’s definitely a positive to take away we prepare for Baku.”