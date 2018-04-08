Rookie Gamble takes maiden win in shortened second Carrera Cup GB race

Rookie George Gamble made an impressive start to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB career, winning his second ever race of the series, ahead of Tio Ellinas and race one winner Dino Zamparelli.

A brief respite in the rain saw competitors line up on the grid in dry conditions; positions were based on the previous race result, with the top five places reversed after being drawn at random following the first race.

Pro-Am driver Jamie Orton lined up on pole position with George Gamble alongside, Lewis Plato and Tio Ellinas with race one winner Zamparelli on the third row alongside Tom Wrigley.

As the race got underway Plato made a lighting start, leading the field in to the first corner.

Further down the grid Peter Kyle-Henney was slow off the mark as he stalled on row eight, as drivers behind him were forced to take avoiding action. To make things worse Shamus Jennings made a jump start (for which he was later penalised for), thankfully all cars made it in to the first corner without incident.

Fast forward to lap twelve and the frontrunners were heading through Druids, Ellinas challenged Orton for second place, and through Graham Hill bend trying to go around the outside of the JTR car, Gamble took the inside line and moved from fourth place up to second.

Orton was the ultimate loser from this as he fell to fifth place behind Zamparelli.

As the race approached the halfway mark the safety car was called upon to recover Greg Caton’s car which was stranded at Druids after contact with Daniel Harper’s car. Harper would later be docked two points for his part in the accident.

As the pack closed up to slow down, Fraser Robertson collided with Peter Kyle-Henney at Clearways, Roberston’s car was flipped in to the air and barrel rolled in to the gravel, thankfully Robertson would leap from the car uninjured and Kyle-Henney was able to continue.

While the field lined up behind the safety car, the heavens opened and the rain once again started to fall, this would catch out Plato as he ran wide at Clearways just as the race was restarting.

Gamble was now in to the lead as Plato dropped to fourth place as Ellinas came through and Zamparelli managed to secure the move passed Plato before the next safety car caused by Iain Dockerill and Justin Sherwood collided through Clearways.

With the thirty minute time limit approaching and the rain coming down, officials red flagged the race and called the result early.

Pole-sitter Orton took Pro-Am victory ahead of Rory Collingbourne and Esmee Hawkey, who narrowly missed out on getting collected in the accident that ultimately lead to the end of the race.

In the Am class it was Rookie Peter Mangion who took victory ahead of Gary Eastwood and Richard Hawken.

Mangion would take the Driver of the weekend award, with the Amigos Team Parker Racing team taking the Team of the Weekend.

Provisional Championship standings after two rounds

Overall

Dino Zamparelli – Redline Racing – 20

Tio Ellinas – Slidesports – 18

George Gamble – Amigos Team Parker – 16

Pro-Am

Jamie Orton – JTR – 22

Rory Collingbourne – Welch Motorsport – 14

Esmee Hawkey – GT Marques – 9

Am

Peter Mangion – Team Parker Racing – 18

Peter Kyle-Henney – IN2 Racing – 17

Gary Eastwood – G-Cat Racing – 14

*results remain provisional