Sebastian Vettel: “It is difficult to say where we are just from one day of practice”

Sebastian Vettel was narrowly beaten by team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in both Free Practice sessions on the Friday of the Bahrain Grand Prix, but the Scuderia Ferrari still looks to have promising pace.

Vettel was fourth and second quickest in Free Practice One and Free Practice Two respectively, although many people discount results completely from FP1 due to the unrepresentative conditions.

The German is pleased with the progress made by the team, especially with the Ferrari one-two in FP2, but acknowledges that there are things they can do better as they go through qualifying tomorrow and the race on Sunday. He also doesn’t want to jump to conclusions about their performance at this early stage in the weekend.

“It is difficult to say where we are just from one day of practice, but we did make some progress,” he said.

“In the long runs we can do better, so let’s see what happens tomorrow. We made some mistakes here and there, but we tried to get the rhythm for qualifying. This is the time you need to try and take the car to the limit, especially this evening because conditions are the same as those you will have tomorrow and on Sunday night.

“I don’t have any conclusions to draw after the results we got today. We focus on ourselves and mostly try to get a better feeling with the car, as we still have some work to do, but I think we can improve further.”