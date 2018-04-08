Sergio Perez: “I am happy with what we achieved today”

Sergio Perez is pleased with the progress his Sahara Force India F1 Team has made after qualifying twelfth for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mexican admitted he was quite happy with the result but rued making a mistake which cost him a place in the third qualifying section, where he would have joined team-mate Esteban Ocon, who will start the race from eighth on the grid.

“I am happy with what we achieved today,” said Perez. “We made some good progress and we turned out to be closer to the front of the midfield than I though we would be.

“I missed out on making Q3 by a very small margin, but it’s not too bad to be starting from P12.”

Despite missing out on Q3, Perez is optimistic that their will be opportunities to score points for the team, but the key to scoring points on Sunday will be whoever can manage their tyres best around the desert circuit.

“Grid position is not as important here as in other places so there is still plenty to fight for tomorrow,” said Perez. “I think we can score some points and it’s definitely a big opportunity for us.

“It’s going to be a long race and I think tyre management will be very important so hopefully that will play to our advantage.”