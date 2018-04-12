Shanghai Is Unique – Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen described the Shanghai International Circuit as “unique” ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The Haas F1 Team driver scored his first points for the American outfit last year in Shanghai.

“Shanghai is a really good circuit to overtake. It always offer lots of opportunities. It just has a unique flow.” Said Magnussen.

The Danish driver scored his first points of the season with a fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Haas driver is hoping to continue his form at a circuit that he likes racing at.

“My favourite part is turns seven and eight – the fast ones in the middle.

“It’s a pretty good section of the track.”

Magnussen is also optimistic of an exciting race on Sunday because of Pirelli’s tyre decision in which they have missed out the supersoft tyre.

“It’s an interesting tyre situation. It’s not one that I’ve experienced before. I think it will be an exciting thing for the race.

“Who knows, it might be that the ultrasoft is fine as a race tyre but, theoretically, it shouldn’t be a race tyre – it’s a qualifying tyre.

“The top 10 will be starting on it, so it’ll spice the race up a little bit.”