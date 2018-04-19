Sir Jackie Stewart to Drive Race-Winning Matra During British GP Weekend

Two-time British Grand Prix winner and three-time World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart will be taking to the track at this year’s British Grand Prix, driving in a parade commemorating the seventieth anniversary of the circuit.

The parade – one of three over the four-day British Grand Prix between the 5th and 8th July – will feature cars and drivers from the circuit’s seventy year history, and will see Stewart reunited with his Matra MS80 – the car he won the 1969 British Grand Prix with.

Speaking about the track, Stewart said he thinks Silverstone is one of the best, and that he’s looking forward to once again taking to the track.

“I believe Silverstone is one of the greatest race tracks in the world and it holds a special place in my heart. It is the fantastic history and rich motor racing heritage that makes it such a unique place and I am looking forward to being on track at Silverstone in front of a British Grand Prix crowd who are as passionate now as they were when I was racing in the sixties and seventies.”

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, was keen to mention Stewart’s significant history, both in the sport and at the track.

“Sir Jackie Stewart has played a huge part in Silverstone’s history, not only as a successful racing driver, but also as an active member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club including six years as President.

“Quite rightly given his significant achievements in our sport, Sir Jackie remains extremely popular with the Silverstone crowd and to see him on track this July in the iconic Matra MS80 will be truly magnificent.”

Tickets to the British Grand Prix start at £75pp, with more information available on the Silverstone website – www.silverstone.co.uk.