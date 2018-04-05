Sirotkin Looking for Confidence-Boosting Bahrain Grand Prix Weekend

Sergey Sirotkin hopes this weekends Bahrain Grand Prix is an improvement on the Australian Grand Prix for the Williams Martini Racing team, with the Russian’s debut race ending after just four laps due to a brake failure.

The SMP Racing-backed twenty-two-year-old struggled at Albert Park, qualifying on the back row of the grid before retiring before being able to show what he can do on race day, but he hopes this weekend’s second race of the season gives Williams the chance to show they deserve to be higher up the grid and fighting for points.

“I can’t wait for the weekend to begin,” admitted Sirotkin. “It was a very tough weekend in Melbourne and I really feel like I need another shot to bring us back to where we think we deserve to be, and to start everything from zero, and to try and get some confidence back in all of us.”

Unlike in Australia, Sirotkin has experience of racing around the Bahrain International Circuit during his time racing in the GP2 Series, and he feels the track will highlight some of the stronger points of the FW41, something that was lacking during the first round of the season.

“I know the track quite well and I think it suits some strong points of our car,” said the Russian. “I’m looking forward to it and let’s see what we can do.”