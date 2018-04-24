Steiner Not Concerned over Lack of Points for Grosjean in 2018

Guenther Steiner insists the fact that Romain Grosjean has yet to score his first point of the season is not a problem, particularly as his performances have been strong in all three Grand Prix of the year.

Whereas Kevin Magnussen has eleven points thanks to a fifth-place finish in Bahrain and a tenth place in China, Grosjean has a best finish of thirteenth in Bahrain, but his team principal within the Haas F1 Team insists top ten results are just around the corner for the Frenchman.

“It’s actually not a problem,” said Steiner. “While Romain hasn’t had the results he would’ve liked and we all wished we had, for one reason or another, there was never a lack of performance.

“There are no issues within the team. We have a good team atmosphere and Romain will get the results he and we want. I have no doubt about that.”

Grosjean feels luck has been against him in the opening three races, but he knows the VF-18 is a good car, and he believes the luck will turn in their favour sooner rather than later.

“Yes. I think the car is really good, and the team has done a good job,” said Grosjean. “We haven’t had much luck yet. We’ve had three races where we were looking at points, and three times where we haven’t scored.

“Knowing that we’ve got a good baseline and a good car is very exciting. I know it’s going to come our way at some point. Hopefully, that’s going to be in Baku.”