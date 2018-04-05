Stoneman gets LMP1 chance with CEFC TRSM Racing

CEFC TRSM Racing have announce that Dean Stoneman and Leo Roussel will be joining the team in their #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1, alongside Charlie Robertson in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 2014 GP3 runner-up has mainly been competing in single seater racing, with the exception of a season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2013 and three races in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup last season with Strakka Racing.

The move reunites Stoneman with the team that he raced with in GP3 under the Marussia Manor Racing banner.

“I’m very excited to be joining CEFC TRSM Racing.” said Stoneman. “I have been looking at WEC for some time now and really feel this is a great move with a fabulous set up.



“The car looks great and I have worked with many of the key people in the team before so we both know the level of mutual commitment which will be shown.

“To race at Le Mans has been a goal of mine and I’m hoping that the agreement I have with the team will lead to an expanded program in the near future.”

Roussel comes in to 2018 as the reigning European Le Mans LMP2 Champion and has already competed in three 24 hours of Le Mans races.

“I am really happy to join the team, it is a good opportunity for me.” said Roussel. “It is the next step for me after winning the LMP2 ELMS title last year.

“I think we have a good line up with Charlie and Dean and also a good team with CEFC TRSM Racing. I am looking forward to starting the Championship.”

Graeme Lowdon, President and Sporting Director added, “We are very happy to have Dean back having raced with him in previous years in GP3 and to welcome Leo to the team.

“Both drivers bring a wealth of experience in racing. It is nice to complete the line up for car 5 and look forward to seeing what they can all achieve together.”