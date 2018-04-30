Stroll Happy to Take Williams’ First Points of the Season with Eighth Place

Williams Martini Racing driver Lance Stroll is happy with eighth place after a hectic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

As with last year’s race in Baku when he became the second-youngest person to take a Formula 1 podium, Stroll benefitted from retirements from cars further up the grid in Sunday’s race. In total there were six retirements in Baku – the most since the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix, where Stroll also finished eighth.

This is the first points finish for Williams and puts them on the board with four points, though ultimately still in last place due to a sixth-place finish by Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team rookie Charles Leclerc.

Speaking after the race Stroll said he believed there was more he could have done had he had a perfect race, though he accepted that nobody had a perfect race.

“It was a crazy race. So much happened. I am pretty happy with the race, there were perhaps one or two more positions if we did everything perfectly, but no one had a perfect race today.

“In that battle with Fernando at the end I think I should have held him there, but he surprised me into turn three. I didn’t really see him coming back on the inside and he just managed to sneak through, but that was probably the only little bit we missed today.

“The wind was strong, I could feel the car getting pushed around a bit so it was definitely noticeable. All in all, I am happy with P8 and it was a good race for the team. We can’t assume this pace will carry on to Barcelona, we have to understand our issues and keep working but that is just what we are doing.”