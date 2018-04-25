Stroll Has ‘Great Memories’ of Maiden F1 Podium Run in Baku ’17

Lance Stroll returns to the venue that saw his breakthrough performance in Formula 1 this weekend, with the Williams Martini Racing driver having stood on the podium in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

The Canadian was one of only a handful of drivers to stay out of trouble during last years race, and he was rewarded with a third place finish, and was only denied second in the closing metres by the charging Valtteri Bottas.

Stroll admits the whole experience of the weekend at the Baku Street Circuit was amazing, and he cannot wait to get going again this weekend, even though the start of the season has not been what anyone within the Williams team were hoping for, sitting as they are last in the Constructors’ Championship without a point to their name.

“I have some great memories of Baku,” said Stroll. “It was my first podium in Formula 1, so I shall never forget that, and the whole experience was amazing.

“Not only is it a great circuit, but Baku itself is a nice place. I had never been before, so it was all new to me last year but there was definitely a lot to see in the city.

“The track is pretty spectacular to drive. It is a long lap and is a technical track with a bit of everything. Since it is a street circuit and there are walls all round it, there is no room for errors.”