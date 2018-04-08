“This Sport Can Rip Your Heart Out” Says Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was disappointed after retiring from the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix with an electrical issue.

The Australian was running in fourth when his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car stopped after just three laps.

“Coming in to turn eight I lost all power, everything switched off without warning and I couldn’t do anything.” Said Ricciardo. “I guess it’s an electrical issue, maybe battery related but I don’t know exactly yet.”

Ricciardo had started fourth and was tucked up behind Kimi Raikkonen in the Scuderia Ferrari and believed he could have fought with the Finnish driver.

“Obviously, everyone in the team is so disappointed as we genuinely felt like we had a good car today.

“The weekend was going pretty good for us and I really believe our race car was even better.

“I know I only did one lap but I could already see Kimi sliding on the rear tyres.

“I really felt like we were going to be in with a good chance which makes it even more frustrating.

“Being out so early in a race is just the worst feeling; especially when it’s a night race and you are up all day waiting for those two hours and after two minutes it’s over.”

It was the fourth retirement in the last six races stretching back to the end of last season and the Aussie admitted the sport can be tough at times.

“I get really fired up for Sundays so now I’ve got two hours of adrenaline stored up inside me and I don’t know what to do with it.

“This sport can rip your heart out, it’s brutal sometimes.”