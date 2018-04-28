Timur Timerzyanov: “The car is very powerful with a lot of potential”

Timur Timerzyanov was able to use the opening round of the 2018 World Rallycross Championship to learn his new Hyundai i2o, finishing a strong ninth overall after making it into the semi-finals.

The GRX Taneco Team driver may not have progressed into the final like his team-mate, Niclas Grönholm, but can see the potential that the new team has, stating that the car has plenty of power, perhaps even enough to get them onto the podium in the near future. Grönholm came very close to achieving this last time out in Barcelona, finishing fifth on track but later being promoted to fourth after Mattias Ekstrom‘s disqualification.

“I was able to get to grips with the Hyundai i20 Supercar at the first round of the season,” he commented. “The car is very powerful with a lot of potential and I’m convinced it’ll take us to the podium.”

Looking ahead to the round this weekend at the Montalegre circuit in Portugal, Timurzyanov is pleased to be returning to what seems to be a favourite amongst drivers, especially owing to the need for an aggressive driving style and the challenging gravel section.

“I’ve been driving on the Montalegre circuit for a few years now,” he continued.

“It calls for an aggressive driving style because it’s quite tight. Everyone loves the gravel section, where you just have to slide the car. I really like the track and I know that I can put in a good performance in Portugal.”