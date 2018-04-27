Vettel ‘Hopeful’ For Saturday Improvements after Tricky Friday in Baku

Sebastian Vettel is hopeful his Scuderia Ferrari “can be better tomorrow” after struggling on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The German struggled to get to grips with the streets of Baku and admitted he failed to find a rhythm in the morning session, with the current championship leader ending tenth fastest, 2.271 seconds off the pace of Valtteri Bottas.

“I think that in this place it is quite tricky to find the rhythm and in the first session I didn’t,” said Vettel.

The second session did not go much better for the championship leader as he dropped a place to eleventh in the afternoon, despite improving his time.

“At the beginning of the second one I lacked pace and could not put the lap together, but that can happen very easily here,” said Vettel.

“I made some mistakes under braking, but I think that the long run was a little better. I think we can improve the car for tomorrow and it should be ok. It’s just the beginning after all.”

Vettel comes to Azerbaijan with a nine point gap over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers championship but will be hoping the car is in better shape ahead of third practice and qualifying on Saturday.

“We have to understand what the car needs and we have a little bit of time to reset,” said Vettel. “Hopefully, it can be better tomorrow.”