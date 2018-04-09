“We Did The Maximum We Could” Says Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll believes his Williams Martini Racing team did “the maximum we could” despite finishing a lowly sixteenth at the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll started from the back of the grid but made a good start and gained places at the start of the race.

“I was really happy with my race, even though we were nowhere in terms of position.” Said Stroll. “I had a really good start and picked up five positions, so I was happy about that.”

Stroll was forced into an early pit stop after breaking his front wing battling the Haas F1 Team car of Romain Grosjean.

“After that I touched the front wing fighting with Grosjean, so I had to box early and we lost 10 seconds as we had to change the front wing at the stop.

“But I managed to recover from that and beat my team mate at the end.

“I am obviously happy with the recovery we made after the first couple of laps.”

Despite the Canadian’s low finishing position, Stroll does not believe they could have got anything more.

“I still believe we did the maximum we could have done today.

“I hope we can be better in China, but behind the scenes there is a lot of work to be done.”