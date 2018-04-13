We have some fine tuning to do tonight – Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said it “had been a good day” after topping the timing sheets in both sessions on Friday at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The defending champion had a spin in first practice but bar that had a faultless day although ended second practice early due to the rain.

“When I got to Shanghai the weather was really good, but it’s gone downhill – now we got the rain and it’s cold.” Said Hamilton.

“But it has been a good day, we got through all the laps that we needed and got some good feedback about the car.

“All the tyres here are quite similar in pace, so there’s not a big difference between them even though we have the double step between the Soft and Ultrasoft.

“The balance of the car is good but we have some fine-tuning to do on it tonight.”

Hamilton may have been fastest but it the Scuderia Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen who was closest to him and the British driver knows he has a fight on his hands.

“Ferrari were quick and Red Bull looked really fast on the long run.

“It’s good to see all the times so close, but it means that we really need to bring our A game.

“We need everyone in the team to be on it throughout the weekend because it is a joint effort.”