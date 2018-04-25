“We need to make our own luck” says Guenther Steiner as Haas Battle to be Best of the Rest

Guenther Steiner feels the likes of the Renault Sport Formula One Team and the McLaren F1 Team have been more lucky in the opening three races of the season than the Haas F1 Team has been, although it is up to the American team to make their own luck going forward.

Despite showing themselves to be more competitive in 2018 than in their previous two campaigns, the team sit seventh in the Constructors’ Championship with only eleven points, while Renault and McLaren are both ahead of them, but team principal Steiner knows that with more luck on their side, they should have scored considerably more points than they have.

Steiner says the lost points from the Australian Grand Prix, where Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean were both forced to retire due to pit stop problems whilst running inside the top six, is already costing them dearly, but he feels it is time for Haas’ luck to change.

“The first three races we were always there,” said Steiner to Motorsport.com. “At the moment it’s between us, Renault and McLaren for fourth.

“I think the picture is quite clear as it stands at the moment and I hope we can finally pull one off because the other ones are getting lucky and we are getting unlucky.

“But we need to make our own luck, to be honest. Australia wasn’t great and otherwise we would be where we should be.”