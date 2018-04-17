“We Raced The Maximum Out Of The Car” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll feels he got the maximum out of his Williams Martini Racing car after finishing fourteenth at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Canadian was knocked out in the first qualifying section on Saturday but a strong start on Sunday moved him up the field.

“It was a great start again and, like in Bahrain, I made up five or six positions at the start.” Said Stroll.

“Then after that I believe we raced the maximum out of the car.”

The timing of the safety car put pay to many drivers races and unfortunately for Stroll, his too.

“We were not very lucky with the safety car, because the guys on two stops got a free pitstop in front of us.

“I think the Force Indias were possible to beat today, not on pure pace, but with the good start and everything.”

While disappointed with the safety car and the chance of beating rivals around them being ruined, the Canadian was pleased with the performance of the car and feels they got everything out of it they could.

“It was a bit of a shame, but I am really happy with the race.

“We got our strategy done and I believe we got everything out of it today.”