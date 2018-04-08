Zamparelli hoping for ‘boring race’ at Brands Hatch

Dino Zamparelli is in supreme form so far this weekend as Porsche Carrera Cup GB visits Brands Hatch for the first time this year with the 2018 season getting underway.

Having topped the times in the two Friday practice sessions, Zamparelli continued to lead the way in qualifying yesterday and will start the first race of the season from Pole Position, plus for 2018 an additional two points for each of the fastest drivers in their class from the session.

“It was a good lap and a solid session overall,” said Zamparelli. “The first run the car felt hooked up, the Redline Racing guys did an awesome job and we converted the speed to pole position. The two points from qualifying are important, especially this year.”

Looking ahead to the race Zamparelli joked, “I’d like a nice boring race tomorrow from my side!

“The starts will be critical around here, I want a race one win, make up as many places as possible in race two, and have a bit of fun with it with no mistakes.”

The grid for the second race will be decided after the first race based on results and then a draw at random for the top four to six positions to be reversed.

“I’m no stranger to reverse grids, I did it in GP3, so I know the format and what it is like. There’s the pressure to carry on the form Dan [Cammish] had with Nationwide from previous years, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The first race gets underway at 10:00 today with the second being broadcast live on ITV4 at 15:40.