Zamparelli in dominant form as he secures pole position at Brands Hatch

Dino Zamparelli took his Friday form in to qualifying as he dominated the time sheets on the opening weekend of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

The top fourteen cars were covered by less that a second, with the top six in the Pro category on 0.417 seconds.

With Zamparelli out in front, Lewis Plato, Daniel Harper, Tio Ellinas and Rookie George Gamble fought it out to be best of the rest.

Gamble’s fastest time was disallowed for exceeding track limits, this continued throughout the classes with Rory Collingbourne in the Pro-Am class and Fraser Robertson in the Am class also picking up penalties.

Former BTCC driver James Kaye continued his baptism of fire after confirming his entry to the season just last week. With no testing other than the afternoon session yesterday, Kaye made steady progression through qualifying, finishing sixteenth overall.

The Pro-Am category was once again a close fought affair, 0.448 seconds covered the class with Jamie Orton leading the way ahead of rookies Dan Vaughan and Seb Perez. Rory Collingbourne, Greg Caton, Justin Sherwood and Esmee Hawkey rounded out the Pro-Am field.

Peter Kyle-Henney fought off the advances of Peter Mangion, who finished just 0.014 seconds down on the 2017 Am class runner-up.

Shamus Jennings, Iain Dockerill, Fraser Robertson and Richard Hawken rounded out the field.

As a result of a news points structure for the 2018 season, the top qualifier of each category receive an extra two championship points each.

For the first race the competitors line up as they finished in todays qualifying session, while the second race grid will be decided following the first race. A draw between four and six at random will happen, deciding if the first four, five or six competitors will have their grid positions reversed; the remaining drivers line up according to where they finished in the previous race.

The first race of the day tomorrow will take place at 10:00, with the second race which will be televised live at 15:40.