Zamparelli masters the rain to take opening win of 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

It looks like no one can stop Dino Zamparelli this weekend at Brands Hatch, after dominating every session leading up to the first race he took a masterful win as he took the chequered flag by 3.6 seconds ahead of Tio Ellinas.

Starting from pole position there was never a point where Zamparelli’s lead was challenged, despite a late challenge from Tio Ellinas.

Am-class competitor Fraser Robertson had the unfortunate award of first driver to slide off the track in the greasy conditions as he headed in to Paddock Hill Bend, after losing the best part of a lap to the leaders he rejoined the circuit.

Lewis Plato held second place for the most of the first half of the race as he kept the chasing pack at bay, Tio Ellinas was too much handle and made his way passed on the eleventh lap.

Ellinas who had started from fourth place had a great battle with Daniel Harper in the opening stages before setting his sights on Plato, and ultimately Zamparelli.

Despite the pressure from behind Plato was able to keep everything under control and bring his car home for the final podium position, just in front of Gamble.

Jamie Orton finished in fifth position overall to take the first place in the Pro-Am class, it wasn’t an easy run though as he escaped what could have been a worse incident when he run wide through Graham Hill bend and on to the grass.

Tom Wrigley took sixth place overall and was the last of the Pro competitors to finish inside of the top ten. Former BTCC racer James Kaye finished his first Carrera Cup GB race in twelfth place, in what was only his third time on track in the car.

Daniel Harper’s debut was marred with a puncture in the closing stages, forcing him to limp home for thirteenth overall and last place of the Pro class.

Greg Caton, Rory Collingbourne and Seb Perez fought it out for the remaining places on the Pro-Am podium with Orton out front. Perez’s race would end on lap thirteen as he was forced wide through Clark Curve by Jamie Orton, the rookie ending up beached in the gravel.

Dan Vaughn, Justin Sherwood and Esmee Hawkey rounded out the Pro-Am field with ninth through to eleventh places overall.

Peter Kyle-Henney finished at the front of the Am class and fourteenth overall, the 2017 championship runner up commanded the class lead from the start of the race.

Second in class Peter Mangion ended the first lap in last place, an impressive fight back through the course of the 34 laps saw him climb to fifteenth overall, ahead of Gary Eastwood who took the final podium spot.

Iain Dockerill took fourth in class, just ahead of reigning class champion Shamus Jennings, Richard Hawken and the Fraser Robertson, who ended the race three laps down after his earlier off at Paddock Hill.